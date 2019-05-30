Cougars' CJ Elleby withdraws from NBA draft

PULLMAN, Wash. - Freshman foreward CJ Elleby has opted to stay with the cougars for his sophomore season, according to reports from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Sources: CJ Elleby is returning to Washington State next season. Was an early entrant to the 2019 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019

As a freshman, Elleby started 28 games and averaged 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3 assists. This season he was named to the PAC-12 All Freshman Team, the first from WSU since 2010. He broke the WSU record for most points scored by a freshman at 471, and is in second for most rebounds by a freshman at 227.

A recent NCAA rule change allowed college players who declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent to return to school without penalty, as long as they withdraw from the draft before late may.

Elleby is one of the few remaining players from last years team. WSU recently hired new coach Kyle Smith, and at least seven players on the cougars roster this season will be newcomers.

