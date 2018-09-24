News

Cougar spotted in Coeur d'Alene, police on scene

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 12:15 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 12:57 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A cougar has been spotted in a tree near the Qualfon on 1210 West Ironwood Drive in Coeur d'Alene. 

Police are active in the area and Fish and Wildlife is on scene to tranquilize the animal. Ironwood Drive is blocked for safety concerns. 

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.

