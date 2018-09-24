Courtesy of law enforcement officials

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A cougar has been spotted in a tree near the Qualfon on 1210 West Ironwood Drive in Coeur d'Alene.

Police are active in the area and Fish and Wildlife is on scene to tranquilize the animal. Ironwood Drive is blocked for safety concerns.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.