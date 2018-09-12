News

Cougar spotted at Reardan school



Posted: Sep 12, 2018 02:22 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 02:23 PM PDT

REARDAN, Wash - A cougar was spotted on the campus of the Reardan-Edwall School District Wednesday morning, but investigators that were called in couldn't find the animal. 

The Reardan-Edwall superintendent sent an automated message Wednesday afternoon, saying a vendor spotted the cougar as he pulled into the school. Wildlife officers and local law enforcement couldn't find the cougar or any trace of it.

The superintendent said they'll take normal precautions in the coming days.

