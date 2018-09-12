Cougar spotted at Reardan school

Cougar pictured is not the cougar reported in Reardan.

REARDAN, Wash - A cougar was spotted on the campus of the Reardan-Edwall School District Wednesday morning, but investigators that were called in couldn't find the animal.

The Reardan-Edwall superintendent sent an automated message Wednesday afternoon, saying a vendor spotted the cougar as he pulled into the school. Wildlife officers and local law enforcement couldn't find the cougar or any trace of it.

The superintendent said they'll take normal precautions in the coming days.