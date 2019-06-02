News

Cougar killed after attempting to attack child in Leavenworth

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 07:22 AM PDT

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A child was nearly attacked by a cougar in Leavenworth's Enchantment Park on Saturday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

Trooper John Bryant said the young child escaped serious injury. 

 

 

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene and tracked the cougar for several hours. It was later euthanized. 

WSP is warning people to stay away from the area. 

