Cougar killed after attempting to attack child in Leavenworth

Washington State Patrol A cougar attempted to attack a young child in Leavenworth Saturday.

Washington State Patrol A cougar attempted to attack a young child in Leavenworth Saturday.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A child was nearly attacked by a cougar in Leavenworth's Enchantment Park on Saturday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper John Bryant said the young child escaped serious injury.

*UPDATE* The cougar involved in the attack at the Enchantment Park in Leavenworth has be euthanized. Any further question can be answered through the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife's Public Affairs Division. -Tpr. Weber — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 2, 2019

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene and tracked the cougar for several hours. It was later euthanized.

WSP is warning people to stay away from the area.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.