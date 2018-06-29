Cougar hunt nets burro
ORIENT, WA - A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer went on a cougar hunt and instead came home with a burro.
Officers were setting traps for a cougar in the area of Orient, WA following an attack on a sheep. While one of the officers was searching the area for any signs of the cougar he ran into a very scared and very lost burro.
Fish and Wildlife said the animal was extremely happy to see the officer and stuck by his side until he was safely returned home.
