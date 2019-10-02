Cougar Gold Cheese will hike up its prices

Wikimedia Creative Commons

PULLMAN, Wash. - The cost of Cougar Gold Cheese is being raised to cover the cost of the new Washington State University Plant Sciences Building.

A 30-ounce can of the cheese will now cost $24, as opposed to the $22 it ran previously.

The cost will make up the difference between what the school requested from the state legislature and what they actually received, according to the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resources Sciences (CAHNRS).

"The proceeds of Cougar Gold have always gone to student learning and education," says Brandon Schrand, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications for CAHNRS, "and now we have the opportunity of applying a nominal portion of those proceeds to the much-needed facilities that will foster that learning and education."

In 2017, Washington State University requested $66 million to construct their new building, but were only approved by the state for $59.1 million, which included design and planning costs.

The original building plan, with these funds, would have left the top two floors of the floor temporarily empty to save money. Now, all hands are on deck – CAHNRS is looking for new sources of revenue, including Cougar Gold sales.

In 2020, the WSU Creamery is hoping to produce 300,000 cans of cheese, over 50,000 more than they have produced in 2019. It costs them $18 to make one can, and since they age their product a year before selling them, their sales goals are limited by cans produced the previous year.

Above all else, the production of Cougar Gold Cheese is secondary to the experience given to student workers, and the funding of educational centers for the school.