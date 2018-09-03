Coug fans: Be aware of new bag policy at Martin Stadium

PULLMAN, Wash - WSU football fans heading to Martin Stadium for Saturday's home opener need to be aware of the bag changes that go into effect this season. Bottom line: you'll have to leave most backpacks and purses in your car or at home.

WSU is implementing a clear-bag policy, similar to policies in place at NFL stadiums and other college stadiums across the country.

"The addition of this policy is another effort to enhance the gameday environment and provide the safest experience possible at Martin Stadium," said Director of Athletics Pat Chun when the university announced the change earlier this summer. "This is in line with best practices throughout the country."

Here's a list of what's allowed inside Martin Stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 14” x 8” x 14”

Clear drawstring bags that do not exceed 14” x 14”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” (the approximate size of a hand)

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection upon entrance

What's not allowed? Purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, computer/camera bags, binocular cases and any bag larger than the measurements above.

Click here for a handout with bag sizes and examples.

The first 10,000 fans inside Martin Stadium Saturday will receive approved bags with WSU logos. Football season ticket holders will receive one bag per account.

The Cougar football team hosts San Jose Saturday night for the first home game of the season. Kickoff is at 8 pm.