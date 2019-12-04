Cosmic Crisp Apples are selling out fast

SPOKANE, Wash. - Going, going, gone! Cosmic Crisp apples are flying out the doors of grocery stores.

The apple, born and raised in Washington, was released nationwide earlier this week, and they're already being sold out.

The new apple is the result of 20 years of research at Washington State University. Washington growers paid for the research, and now they have the rights to produce and sell the apple for the next decade.

If you want a bite, you have to hurry. Only around 400,000 of them were grown this year. Once they run out, you'll have to wait until next year.

"99% of people love them. I've heard very, very few not so positive comments. It's been a big hit with everybody in the store," said Rob Sippl, produce manager at Yoke's Fresh Markets.

Rob is a produce manager for Yoke's Fresh Markets. He initially ordered 50 cases for his store, but could only get 15 because it was in such high demand.

The store manager told 4 News Now that he's never seen apples sell this quickly before.

"I've just had them basically for a couple hours and I can see the results. People are picking them up. They're right here as they walk in the door, you can't miss them, and they are starting to sell fast," Sippl said.

4 News Now held a focus group of sorts, with some folks trying the Cosmic Crisp and other apples to compare tastes. If you ask them, they can vouch for the flavor.

"A lot of apples, you get the flavor and then it's over. This kind of hangs around for a little while. It's definitely one people are going to enjoy," Sippl said.

Growers are projected to make more Cosmic Crisp apples next year, about two million cases. By 2026, growers are expected to produce more than 21 million boxes of apples.

In the Spokane area, Cosmic Crisp apples are expected to sell from Yoke's Fresh Markets, Rosauers, My Fresh Basket, Safeway, and Fred Meyer.