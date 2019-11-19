Coroner: WSU student died four hours before first 911 call

KOMO Samuel Martinez passed away at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University.

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County Coroner said a Washington State University freshman died four hours before the first call went into 911.

Coroner Annie Pillars said the investigation into 19-year-old Samuel Martinez's death is still underway and a cause and manner have not yet been determined. Pillars believes it will take two or more months to fully determine Martinez's cause of death.

An initial investigation by Pullman Police indicated alcohol may have been involved in his passing.

Martinez died at the Alpha Tao Omega fraternity near campus. On Tuesday, WSU President Kirk Schulz said the university's chapter was temporarily stripped of its recognition.

On Tuesday evening, members of the WSU community are invited to gather for a candlelight vigil honoring Martinez.

