Cooper Elementary students celebrate kindness with a pie to their principal's face
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students at Cooper Elementary were rewarded for being kind on Thursday, and you’ll never guess how they celebrated.
Six students were chosen to shove a pie in their principal’s face.
It was a well-deserved moment, said Principal Katie Stone, pie dripping from her hair.
“We thought it would be a good memory for elementary school students,” said Stone. “They work hard every single day, and they’re going to remember that they got to shove a pie in their principal’s face, so I’m pumped about it.”
Stone says that her students all excel at the school’s expectations of being respectful, responsible, kind, caring and ready to learn.
