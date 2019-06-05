Cooler weather is on the way this week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our weather pattern is about to change, but in the meantime, expect one more day in the 70s.

The clouds will increase in the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. There is a chance of showers Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, high temperatures will drop into the 60s, which is below average. Expect cooler than average temperatures through the start of next week. A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues everyday through Saturday.

