Cooler weather expected over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Warm, dry weather will continue through Friday with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s once again. Smoky skies and breezy conditions will also linger through Friday.
A cold front through pushes through Friday evening, bringing a chance of light rain and cooler conditions for the weekend.
Expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday in the mid-70s. The possibility of showers could persist through early Saturday morning.
Even cooler weather is on the way for the middle fo next week with highs in the 60s.
