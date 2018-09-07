Cooler weather expected over the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Warm, dry weather will continue through Friday with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s once again. Smoky skies and breezy conditions will also linger through Friday.

A cold front through pushes through Friday evening, bringing a chance of light rain and cooler conditions for the weekend.

Expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday in the mid-70s. The possibility of showers could persist through early Saturday morning.

Even cooler weather is on the way for the middle fo next week with highs in the 60s.