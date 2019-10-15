Convicted murderer, rapist in Spokane jail for violating probation again
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of murder and rape was booked into the Spokane County Jail for allegedly violating the terms of his probation again.
Joseph Earl Singleton was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an incident on September 27.
Singleton was convicted of murder in Alabama in the 1980s. He was found guilty of kidnapping and rape in Spokane in 2000.
This is not the first time Singleton has been booked into jail for reported probation violations.
4 News Now reported Singleton was arrested in May 2018 for violating his probation. At the time, he appeared in court for three alleged violations.
That May incident was not Singleton's first violation. Court records show numerous violations; some for drug or alcohol use, others for failure to notify of an address change and failure to register as a sex offender.
