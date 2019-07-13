Convicted felon arrested for allegedly shooting at woman's feet

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a convicted felon on Friday for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting the pavement at her feet.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of E. Sprague just after 6 a.m.

Once there, a woman told deputies that 53-year-old Bernell L. Henderson approached her and another man as they talked in a parking lot off 1st Avenue. The woman said Henderson threatened to get his gun and left.

According to the release, Henderson's threats went ignored until he returned holding a semi-automatic pistol. Police say Henderson pointed the gun at the woman before firing it into the ground near her feet. He then fled the scene in a car.

Though the woman didn't suffer any injuries, she was struck by flying debris from the pavement being shot.

A search of Henderson's name by Major Crimes Detectives determined Henderson was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. A search of his apartment revealed two boxes of .45 caliber ammunition.

Detectives arrested Henderson at around 3:30 p.m. Friday outside his apartment. Henderson told investigators he shot at the ground to ward off the man, who he said was assaulting the woman in the parking lot.

Henderson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2nd degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.