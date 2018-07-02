Convicted felon arrested after hours-long standoff in Spokane

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man previously convicted of 10 felonies is back in jail after a follow up to a Spokane burglary turned into a standoff with police that lasted more than ten hours Friday.

According to Spokane Police, Targeted Crimes Unit detectives tried to contact a person of interest from burglaries at a home near 2100 West Grace Avenue. SPD said when the detectives came up to the home, the man ran inside and fired a gun. Detectives and patrol officers immediately locked down the location and started to evacuate people in neighboring homes until police could get a search warrant.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey M. Matthews, 34. Police said he had an outstanding felony warrant for assault. He has 10 past felonies, including convictions for manslaughter, robbery, and felony assault.

Because of Matthews' history and the possibility that he had stolen firearms in his home, there was a large response that included SWAT, K9, Explosives Device Unit, Hostage Negotiations Team, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Negotiators reportedly spent hours on the phone with Matthews and gave him multiple chances to surrender peacefully. SWAT also tried to get Matthews to surrender, but it didn't work. That's when police said SWAT and K9 teams found Matthews in the basement. They took him into custody, although officers say he did resist arrest.

SPD reported multiple firearms were found in the home that police believe were stolen from a home on the 3100 block of West Cora Avenue. On June 26, a homeowner caught two burglars in his home. Police arrested Tanya P. Myers, 34, but the second suspect got away that day.

Matthews was booked into the Spokane County Jail on his outstanding felony warrant early Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing and more felony charges may be added.

SPD issued a thank you to the pawn shop that immediately called police when a person pawning a firearm raised suspicion.