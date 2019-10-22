Convicted child rapist booked into Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted child rapist was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Monday afternoon.
Gregory McCrea was convicted of abusing eight children, though he is believed to have raped more than 20.
During his sentencing, McCrea was sentenced to both federal and state prison sentences.
He was sentenced to 25 years in a federal Missouri prison. He served 20 years and was granted early release as part of the First Step Act, which was signed last year.
McCrea still has not served time for his state sentence. A warrant for his arrest was signed by a superior court judge in early October.
The circumstances surrounding McCrea's recent arrest have not been made available, but he was booked into jail in Spokane around 4:18 p.m.
