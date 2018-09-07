Construction to begin next week on East Promenade at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning next week on Sept. 10, construction will get underway at the East Promenade at Riverfront Park.
Construction of the East Promenade will run along the Clock Tower Meadow and Lilac Bowl, making way for the future pathway of the Centennial Trail that will run through the park.
Pathways through this section of the park will be limited during construction.
The East Promenade section of the park is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Gonzaga grad competing for Miss America this weekend
- Monroe Street bridge closed as authorities recover body
- Spokane County Interstate Fair aims to bring diverse crowds in 2018
- Construction to begin next week on East Promenade at Riverfront Park
- Deputy involved shooting in Lincoln County
- Fire near ski resort now 50 acres