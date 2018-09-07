News

Construction to begin next week on East Promenade at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning next week on Sept. 10, construction will get underway at the East Promenade at Riverfront Park.

Construction of the East Promenade will run along the Clock Tower Meadow and Lilac Bowl, making way for the future pathway of the Centennial Trail that will run through the park.

Pathways through this section of the park will be limited during construction.

The East Promenade section of the park is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

 

