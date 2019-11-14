News

Construction begins on new stretch of Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley legislators, officials and staff held a groundbreaking ceremony for the next section of the Appleway Trail.

The ceremony happened Wednesday, and officially began construction of an almost one-mile stretch of paved trail connecting Evergreen and Sullivan Roads, parallel to Sprague and Fourth Avenue.

According to the City of Spokane Valley, by next summer there will be a continuous, five-mile paved trail from Liberty Lake to University Road in the Valley.

For more information on the Appleway Trail project, you can visit the City of Spokane Valley project page here.

