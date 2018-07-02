Conrad Fire causing level 3 evacuations, damage near Yakima

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 1500 acre brush fire is burning in the Wenas Valley, near the town of Selah. It started about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

About 75 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. There are conflicting reports about the damage the fire has caused, but the Yakima Herald reports a senior emergency planner at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said "it's likely at least two homes were lost."

The Washington State Fire Marshal has sent 5 strike teams, and 2 task forces to help get the fire under control. Twelve local fire engines and two helicopters were already working to fight the flames.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Naches Middle School to help anyone displaced by the evacuation notices.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.