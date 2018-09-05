Confessed child rapist sentenced to 20 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man who confessed to raping five young girls was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Dean Zumwalt, 38, on Friday, August 31. Earlier in August Zumwalt pleaded guilty to Rape of a Child 1st Degree and Child Molestation 1st Degree.

After Zumwalt serves his 20-year sentence, he will be required to appear in-front of the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board who will make the determination if he should be released or remain in custody, possibly for life.

His victims were just 7 and 8 years old and were abused during sleep-overs at Zumwalt's home in west Spokane County.

The investigation into the assaults began in December of 2017 when SAU Detective Kevin Richey received a report of a 7-year-old girl being sexually abused by a family friend known as Dean “DJ” Zumwalt.

During the investigation, Detectives learned of an 8-year-old girl who also said Zumwalt sexually abused her.

Eventually, three more victims were found.

Detectives say Zumwalt would befriend families then use the story of inviting young girls to attend sleepovers with other young victims he sometimes referred to as his nieces, as a ruse to lower the guard of unsuspecting parents.

Zumwalt was already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender from a third-degree rape conviction back in 2010.