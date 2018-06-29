Concrete truck overturns near Spangle, blocks road
SPANGLE, Wash. - An overturned concrete truck blocked a road in south Spokane County, just north of Spangle, for hours this morning.
It happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Cameron Rd., not far from State Route 195.
According to Spokane County Fire District 3 Division Chief Debby Dodson, the truck was delivering concrete when it went off the road.
The truck's mixer had to be cut off with a torch in order for the towing company to get the truck upright.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Cameron Rd. has a soft shoulder in that area.
