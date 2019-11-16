News

Community Resource Exchange helps those in need find free services

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 11:23 AM PST

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:23 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whether it’s looking for a job, an affordable place to live, or even your next meal, knowing where to start can be overwhelming for many. 

That’s why United Way is hosting its first-ever Community Resource Exchange on Saturday, in hopes of pointing people in the right direction. 

The day of services is designed for anyone in need of housing, education, employment, healthcare and more. 

Volunteers set up shop beginning at 10 a.m. and will be offering information and services through 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Spokane Resource Center, located at 130 S. Arthur Street.

Information provided will cover everything from energy assistance to after-school programs for families. 

Food, warm clothing and hygeine items will also be offered. 

CLICK HERE to learn more.  

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS