Community Resource Exchange helps those in need find free services
SPOKANE, Wash. - Whether it’s looking for a job, an affordable place to live, or even your next meal, knowing where to start can be overwhelming for many.
That’s why United Way is hosting its first-ever Community Resource Exchange on Saturday, in hopes of pointing people in the right direction.
The day of services is designed for anyone in need of housing, education, employment, healthcare and more.
There are about 30 vendors here in one place, giving all kinds of information to those in need. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/GZgp0CLNME— Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 16, 2019
Volunteers set up shop beginning at 10 a.m. and will be offering information and services through 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Spokane Resource Center, located at 130 S. Arthur Street.
Information provided will cover everything from energy assistance to after-school programs for families.
Food, warm clothing and hygeine items will also be offered.
