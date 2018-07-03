Community libraries offer free self defense program

Dr. Dale Eberwein, a 5th Degree Black Belt or Go Dan, will present a free, basic self-defense programs at several local community libraries. Eberwein has more than 40 years experience teaching Kenpo karate. The Chinese martial art, which incorporates a study of motion and body position, allows practitioners to protect themselves against attack.

Eberwein obtained his fifth degree promotion in June 2011 from Master Richard "Huk" Planas who is considered one of the world’s leading authority on Kenpo karate.

Those who want to attend the program will learn self-defense moves and vocabulary. Loose fitting gym clothes (sweats) are recommended for this class.

The following programs are free and only the Pinehurst Library requires registration.

Hayden Library: Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 p.m.

Post Falls: Wednesday, July 25, 6:30 p.m.

Rathdrum: Thursday, August 16, 6:30 p.m.

Pinehurst: Monday, September 24, 6:30 p.m.

Athol: Wednesday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.