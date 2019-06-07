Comcast found guilty of violating Consumer Protection Act in Washington state

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Thursday, a Superior Court Judge ordered Comcast to pay $9.1 million in penalties for violating the Consumer Protection Act.

According to a release by Attorney General Ferguson’s Office, Comcast charged tens of thousands of people in Washington state for its Service Protection Plan without their consent.

“Comcast refused to accept responsibility for its egregious conduct that resulted in Washingtonians losing money every month for a product they did not want or request,” Ferguson said.

“Instead of making things right for Washingtonians, Comcast sent an army of corporate lawyers into court to try to avoid accountability.”

Court findings show that Comcast added the SPP to 30,946 accounts in Washington, and misled an additional 18,660 people with the actual price of the plan. This was proven through customer call recordings and internal documents.

The telecommunications conglomerate was ordered to refund its impacted customers, as well as pay 12 percent interest on the restitution.

