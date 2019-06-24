Colville Tribe Emergency crews put out wildfire on reservation

ELMER CITY, Wash. - Colville Tribe Emergency crews cleared up a 3,500-acre fire near Elmer City on Monday.

The fire started late Sunday afternoon on a mountain ridge that has previously burned, so containment lines were already set up. Sage and brush burned, and due to windy conditions the fire grew within the containment area.

The fire is still under investigation.

Residents in Rebecca Lake and Buffalo Lake were under a Level 3 evacuation notice, which has since been lifted. As of now there are no road closures or evacuations, but travelers are urged to drive carefully, as emergency crews will still be out on the roadways.

Air crews and firefighters were able to quickly put down the fire overnight, and in the next few days they will finish cleaning up the area. Containment is currently at 60%, but the main fire is out. Crews are working to clear up remaining hot spots.

