Cold temps and snow showers coming down the pike!
SPOKANE, Wash. - We can expect snow flurries today across the region, with a chance to see snow again overnight with patchy fog.
Another round of flurries are expected for tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies.
The rest of the week should stay mostly clear until the end of the week with a chance for a rain/snow mix. There is a silver lining for now, though -- there will be no more overnight lows in the teens!
