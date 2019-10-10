Cold but calm weather expected following fall snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear & cold: That's the name of the game on Thursday.
We're headed for a high of 48 degrees in Spokane, with sunshine during the day and a clear sky at night.
Overnight lows will dip into the 20s until the weekend, then slowly warm to the 30s.
It should be 50s and cloudy during your weekend plans!
