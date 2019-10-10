Cold but calm weather expected following fall snowstorm

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear & cold: That's the name of the game on Thursday.

We're headed for a high of 48 degrees in Spokane, with sunshine during the day and a clear sky at night.

Overnight lows will dip into the 20s until the weekend, then slowly warm to the 30s.

It should be 50s and cloudy during your weekend plans!