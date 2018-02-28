Coeur d'Alene Police officer shot trying to make arrest, one suspect dead

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One person is dead and an officer is in surgery tonight following a shooting in Coeur d'Alene.

Coeur d'Alene Police tell us that officer was conscious and talking before he went into surgery.

The shooting happened near Hattie Ave and Government Way just after 7 P.M. Tuesday night.



In a press conference from Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene police broke down the shooting.

Police say a field training officer and trainee stopped an individual in the area of Hattie and Government way. Upon discovering the person had a felony warrant the officers went to place the suspect in custody. That's when police say the suspect opened fire.



One officer was shot. During the exchange of gunfire the suspect was also shot.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at Kootenai Medical Center.

A handgun has been recovered from the scene.

