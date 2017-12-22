Coeur d'Alene police deliver $15,000 worth of toys to Sacred Heart patients

Coeur d'Alene police deliver $15,000...

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Officers from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department dropped off $15,000 worth of toys to young patients at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Thursday to help make the holidays brighter.

“Just having that distraction to feel like a kid when you're in a foreign environment, with doctors and nurses coming in all the time, and dealing with that,” said Detective Jared Reneau. “To take that stress away, even just for a few minutes, is huge. And that's something that's important to us.”

They've been collecting toys for about a month, outside a local Walmart, to give these special kids a special Christmas.

