Coeur d'Alene schools consider later start times

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Parents all know that getting their teenager out of bed can be a struggle, but would later school start times be the solution?

A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics said it could be.

With teenagers typically falling asleep later at night, they report that starting school later could lead to overall better health and school performance.

Inside of the classroom, Todd Jasmin's title is English teacher. Outside of the classroom, he goes by dad.

"I have children in elementary school and high school," said Jasmin. "So far none in middle school."

For as long as his child has attended Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, school has always started at 7:30 a.m. Soon, that could change.

"I'm not opposed to change, it's just how would that work?" said Jasmin.

That's what the district is still trying to figure out.

"Last year, our school board passed a resolution to review some of the logistical changes that would take place to make a later, secondary schooltime," said Seth Deniston, Director of Technology for the Coeur d'Alene School District.

Currently, all middle and high schools in the district start between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. The district is looking to push that back, although an exact time has not yet been decided.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting no earlier than 8:30 a.m.," said Deniston.

However, starting later would come at a price. It would not only require students to get out of school later, but it could also impact elementary school start times. As of right now, elementary students start school at 9:00 a.m.

The switch could require them to start earlier.

The committee will have their first meeting on October 30. They plan on getting recommendations from parents and staff. The change could go into effect as early as this next school year.