Coeur d'Alene Police, SWAT team take shooting suspect into custody

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Sunday, law enforcement and SWAT teams responded to gunshots near 4th and Wallace in downtown Coeur d’Alene. The alleged suspect is now in police custody, and the road is back open.

Authorities say a 33-year-old man was holed up inside an apartment on 4th. His roommate’s boyfriend came into the apartment sometime Sunday afternoon and the man reportedly shot at him but missed. According to CDAPD, the roommate’s boyfriend left, heard another gunshot, and called 911.

The SWAT team deployed a robot to enter the apartment and check on the man, and were able to enter and arrest him. No injuries were reported.

Police had closed the road while they investigated, but have since reopened it.

