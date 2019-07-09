Coeur d'Alene Police looking for witnesses in Fourth of July shootings

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is looking for anyone who witnessed two shootings that took place downtown on the Fourth of July.

Police are asking for witnesses that saw the first shooting, which took place near the beach between the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Independence Point.

Police said the second shooting occured shortly after in City Park near the basketball courts; police confirmed this was when officers shot the suspect in the first shooting.

Police said they are asking witnesses if they saw a man who was possibly armed with a handgun running from oficers through Indpendence Point toward the lake after the second shooting.

CDAPD have arrested one suspect in connection to the first shooting on the Fourth of July. The suspect, Tyler Rambo, was shot by police multiple times and remains in critical condition at Kootenai Health.

During a press conference on Friday, Police Chief Lee White said officers responded to a report of a gunshot around 10:10 p.m. Officers identifed Rambo as a suspect and ordered for him to drop his gun. White said Rambo ignored 15 calls to drop his gun and fired a round at officers.

White said officers attempted to deploy a taser, but it was ineffective. Officers then fired their guns and struck Rambo at least 10 times, White said.

At Friday's press conference, White said a different man came up to officers after the shooting and was acting aggressively. That man reportedly ran off. Officers eventually caught up with him and he said he would take authorities to where he ditched his gun. Authorities have not identified that man as of this writing.

Anyone that witnessed the shootings is asked to call police at 208-769-2320 or 208-769-2296.

