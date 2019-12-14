Coeur d'Alene Police Department awarded for keeping Idaho drivers safe

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Several agencies recognized the Coeur d’Alene Police Department this week for keeping Idaho drivers safe.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police recognized the police department for performing the most Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluations over the past two years.

According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, DRE's are trained to recognize signs in drivers who are under the influence of other drugs and not just alcohol.

Of those evaluators, Officer Nick Knoll was awarded for completing more than any other officer in the Pacific Northest, according to the City of Coeur d’Alene Municipal Milestones Newsletter.

Knoll was also acknowledged for being ranked among the top 10 most productive Drug Recognition Experts in the nation, the newsletter said.