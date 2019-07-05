Coeur d'Alene parade draws huge crowd for Fourth of July celebration
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - There's something special about celebrating the Fourth of July in Coeur d'Alene.
This year's annual parade did not dissapoint the thousands of people who lined city streets. 4 News Now Chief Photographer Brian Belanger captured the sights and sounds.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
