Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene non-profit is fixing up donated bikes for a good cause.

So far this year, Lake City Bicycle Collective has given away 300 bikes, one-third of which were given out this holiday season alone.

That’s a large amount of bikes considering where they came from.

Founder Tom Morgan says all the bikes given out from LCBC were either found or donated to him from members of the community.

He and other volunteers then take apart the bikes to build new ones, which are given out to people in need.

“I came from a low-income family, and so I remember just thinking ‘I’m never going to have a bike, there’s no bike for me,” said Morgan.

In return, all Morgan says the shop is always in need of donations and volunteers, so they can continue to make a difference in people’s lives.