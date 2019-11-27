Coeur d'Alene man wins $100K in Idaho Lottery

Mia Carlson Record breaking dividends from Idaho Lottery

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene man who won $100,000 in the Idaho Lottery claimed his winnings on Tuesday while on a break between work shifts.

Bryan Stern bought his winning ticket on the game Coconut Crashword from the Mobile Store in Hayden, according to a public information specialist with the Idaho Lottery.

“I haven’t had a day off in about two months,” said Stern. “I got the ticket and knew it won almost a week ago.”

After working a shift at a Mobile Store in Coeur d’Alene on Monday, Stern and his mother left for Boise to collect his earnings. He said it was a 12-hour trip in snowy conditions, but they made it to the Lottery offices to claim his winnings.

“Trying to get the time off to get here has been hard,” Stern said.

With the money, Stern told the Idaho Lottery he plans to buy a new truck for himself, help family, and save his winnings.

The Mobile Store in Hayden will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.