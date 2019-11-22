Coeur d'Alene holiday light display named one of the best in the country

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Experience the joy of Christmas with a trip to the North Pole.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Experience the joy of Christmas with a trip to the North Pole.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you want to see some of the best holiday lights, you need not go further than Coeur d'Alene.

The Coeur d'Alene Resort's Holiday Lights Shows was named to USA Today's list of the best public holiday lights displays.

The show, which is the country's largest on-the-water lights display, features more than 1.5 million bulbs.

Guests are transported to Santa's Toy Workshop as they board the Journey to the North Pole cruise. Children can also meet Santa to find out if they made the naughty or nice list.

The cruises last 45 minutes and take patrons to displays along the lake. It ends at the North Pole with a fireworks show and greeting from the man himself.

The holiday lights will be on display through January 1. Click here for more information.

RELATED: #happylife: Journey to the North Pole and beyond this holiday season at the Coeur d'Alene Resort