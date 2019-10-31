Coeur d'Alene Fire welcomes new member: Canine Lady

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Canine Lady is the newest member of the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department welcomed a new member: a new canine named Lady!

Lady is a yellow Labrador retriever handled by firefighter Neko Caballero.

Lady has been training to search for victims in disaster areas as part of the Idaho Technical Rescue Team. She will go through 18 months of intense training to become operational.

The new canine joins Duke, Murphy, Scout and Bear and replaces canine Otis, who retired in September.