Coeur d'Alene Fire Department open house on Saturday

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department will be holding their annual open house this Saturday, September 8, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the CDAFD Station 3, 1500 N 15th.

This year's events include a Jr. Combat challenge, fire extinguisher demonstrations, the Idaho Disaster Dogs, and the fire safety house.

The event is family friendly with activities that are focused on showing the community what the department does.