News

Coeur d'Alene Fire Department open house on Saturday

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:26 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:26 AM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department will be holding their annual open house this Saturday, September 8, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the CDAFD Station 3, 1500 N 15th. 

This year's events include a Jr. Combat challenge, fire extinguisher demonstrations, the Idaho Disaster Dogs, and the fire safety house. 

The event is family friendly with activities that are focused on showing the community what the department does. 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS