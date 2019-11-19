Coeur d'Alene Cruises takes you on a journey to the North Pole

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort Holiday Light Show's 'Journey to the North Pole Cruise' was named by ABC's Good Morning America as one of the best holiday attractions in the nation.

Along your Journey to the North Pole you will see 1.5 million lights across Lake CDA, along with Santa and his elves, the Grinch, Rudolph and an amazing firework show that will light up the sky.

Santa will even call out each child by name after receiving a little inside information from the parents, of course, which will leave your child with more holiday spirit than ever.

The Journey to the North Pole is not just for children. This journey is an amazing sight to see for all ages as hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies and more are for sale at the full-service bar during the cruise.

The 40-minute Journey to the North Pole leaves every night from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. However, there are a few sneak peek cruises available for 25% off from November 15–November 28.

For more details on cruise times, prices and to book your tickets go to, CDA Cruises or call (855) 379-5478.