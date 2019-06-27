Coeur d'Alene couple sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A couple was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine in the Coeur d'Alene area.

On Wednesday, 43-year-old Christine Ruth Turner was sentenced to 71 months and 40-year-old Joshua A. Turner was sentenced to 60 months, with each ordered to serve an additional five years of probation.

According to a release, the Turners bought the methamphetamine in Spokane and transported it back to Idaho to sell.

Back in September 2018, officers pulled over Christine Turner and found 889.07 grams of meth in her car. Josh Turner was arrested later that day, when officers found an additional 135 grams of pure methamphetamine in his home. Since then, investigators have made several controlled purchases of meth from the Turners.





