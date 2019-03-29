Coeur d'Alene Councilman Ron Edinger to retire

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many years of service to the city of Coeur d’Alene, four of which were spent as mayor, Councilman Ron Edinger has announced his retirement.

Edinger was first elected to the Coeur d’Alene City Council in 1968, where he served until 1974, when he was elected and served as mayor.

It was during Edinger’s time as mayor that the City of Coeur d’Alene purchased the ever famous Tubbs Hill, a feat done with no tax increase. It was also during Edinger’s tenure that the redesign of the area known today as Independence Point took place.

Following a successful term, Edinger ran for council again in 1980, and has maintained the position of highest vote-getter ever since.

To Edinger, who turns 83 in May, the decision to retire is bittersweet.

“I’m sure I’m gonna miss it,” he said. “I think after 50 years, though, it’s time.”

In the midst of his retirement, the councilman will be giving his full support to retired Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Christie Wood.

“She’s been involved in our city for quite some years,” said Edinger. “She has the energy and the interest and she’ll be a good councilwoman.”

Even in retirement, though, Edinger says he plans to attend council meetings.

“If the council does something I don’t agree with,” he said, “I’ll let them know.”

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.