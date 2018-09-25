Coeur d'Alene cougar euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - This morning, a cougar was spotted in a tree near the Qualfon on 1210 West Ironwood Drive in Coeur d'Alene.

Police were active in the area and Fish and Wildlife was on scene to tranquilize the animal.

Ironwood Drive was blocked for over an hour due safety concerns.

Idaho Fish and Wildlife successfully and safely tranquilized the cougar and moved to relocate it. However, on Monday evening, the organization said that they had euthanized it.

The organization did not give a clear reason as to why they euthanized it.