Coeur d'Alene candidates receive racist post card in the mail

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Racist postcard pops up in Coeur d'Alene Racist post card pops up in Coeur...

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A racist postcard is popping up in some Coeur d’Alene mailboxes.

The card mocks an original picture taken at a city council meeting just two weeks ago. In the meeting, Mayor Steve Widmyer made a proclamation dedicating Coeur d’Alene as an inclusive community.

After the meeting, he posed for a picture with City Council Candidate Christie Wood and Laura Tennenson, the founder of a non-profit organization.

Now, that photo has been reimagined as a cartoon, claiming the future of the city will be a “freak show.”

“This is not reminiscent of our community, I firmly believe that,” said Wood.

She says it’s not the fact that she’s being portrayed as a clown in the postcard that bothers her but, rather, the idea of Coeur d’Alene being viewed poorly for such things.

The postcard comes just four days before the Kootenai County election. An election where Wood hopes to earn a seat on the city council.

Cartoons beneath Wood and Widmyer’s images depict characters like a suicide bomber, homeless man, and a member of the trans community. On the back of the card is a list of negative predictions for the city, citing its future will be full of homelessness and crime.

“This is not right. This is very painful and it does no one any good,” said Linda Powers, who has lived in Coeur d’Alene since the 80’s.

It’s something she says has become all too common.

4 News Now knocked on doors around Wood’s home on Friday and no other homeowners said they received the postcard, leaving speculation that the card could have only been sent to local leaders.