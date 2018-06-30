Coast Guard teaming up with KCSO for lake patrols over 4th of July weekend Video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With more than 40,000 registered boaters in the Spokane and Couer d'Alene area, those that aren't at Hoopfest are likely to hit the water this weekend.

Law enforcement want to remind you if you do plan on enjoying the holiday lakeside, to make sure you are following the laws.

"We are looking for life jackets, one for every person on board," said Sergeant Will Klinkefus, with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, "we will be making sure if your vessel is required to have a fire extinguisher, that you have one that is operational."

He says they will also be looking out for folks that are drinking and operating their boats.

With busy waters expected, he wants to remind boaters to keep 100 feet from boaters and swimmers and 200 feet from the shore.

"We want people to watch out for each other and other boats," he said, "watch for people pulling skiers and tubers and if someone falls, put that flag up so others know."



Coast Guard patrols will be bulking up the force, on the lookout for improper licensing and negligent boating behaviour.

"There's a lot of people without experience driving their boats this weekend," said Maritime Enforcement Specialist First Class, Nathanael Kruse, "you can get a lot of people bumping into each other."

Wake jumping and bow riding can end up sinking your weekend if you get caught, they are misdemeanors and can get you arrested.

Bottom line, both agencies want to make sure this weekend is as fun and safe as possible.

"Its good to have fun, we encourage everyone to have fun when they are on the water, we just want everyone to stay safe," said Petty Officer Second Class, Ali Flockerzi.