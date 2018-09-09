Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuates man
SEATTLE. Wash. - A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a 61-year-old male reportedly suffering from a heart attack while at the Peace Island Medical Center near Friday Harbor, Sunday morning.
Due to inclement weather conditions and the inability of commercial medical transport services to operate in the environment, the Coast Guard aircrew transported the individual and a paramedic to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at Paine Airfield. EMS then transferred him to Providence Hospital in Seattle.
The man's condition is unknown at this time.
