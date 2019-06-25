Closing arguments in child murder trial to begin Tuesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, closing arguments will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the trial against Joshua Mobley.

Mobley is accused of second-degree murder in connection to Caiden Henry, a 10-month-old baby that he used to babysit. According to testimonies, the child was found a number of times with bruising and other injuries.

In 2017, Mobley and his wife picked up Caiden's mother, and the child appeared to be sleeping in their backseat. Early next morning, Caiden was unresponsive and cold to the touch. His autopsy revealed hemorrhaging and bruising, and the medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide by blunt force trauma.

