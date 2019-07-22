SPOKANE, Wash. - Judge Michael Price will decide Tuesday whether admitted Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe will be tried as an adult.

Price said he will have a ruling at 1:30 p.m.

Closing arguments in Sharpe's declination hearing took place Monday. If Sharpe is tried as a juvenile, he could spend a few years in jail. Otherwise, if he is tried as an adult, he faces life in prison.

The declination hearing was pushed back multiple times since shortly after the shooting in 2017. Sharpe was 15 at the time. He is now 17.

Price is considering eight Kent Factors as he makes his decision. Those are standards for determining whether to try someone as an adult. They include seriousness, manner committed, persons or property, merits, adult co-suspects, sophistication and maturity, offense history and contacts, and the prospect for rehabilitation.

On Monday, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell ran through the Kent Factors as part of his closing statement. He said the shooting was an aggressive and violent crime two years in the making and there were no adult co-suspects. Haskell said Sharpe planned this just as well as an adult.

"It was a miracle that gun jammed," said Spokane County Prosecutor Larrry Haskell. "There were 50 people in that hallway and it could've down every one of them."

Over the last week, Sharpe’s defense argued he suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen at birth. The defense questioned both a neuropsychologist and neuropsychiatrist. They tested Sharpe and said he has a low risk for “future dangerousness.” The defense also argued Sharpe was immature and could not understand what his thoughts were telling him.

Haskell said, despite the argument he was immature at the time of the shooting, Sharpe knew right from wrong.

Bevan Maxey, Sharpe's defense attorney, followed Haskell. He argued the juvenile brain is not fully developed, meaning maturity and personality are not completely formed yet.

Maxey also touched on the Kent Factors. He said the shooting was "extremely serious" and has filled the courtroom with sadness, including Sharpe. He also touched on what his experts said, arguing there is a chance for rehabilitation. He mentioned the school administration never had any issues with Sharpe.

Maxey told the judge the facility Sharpe has been held in for the last two years is designed to rehabilitate juveniles. He argued that if Sharpe were to be moved to an adult facility, he would be "exposed to influences" which would turn him to the exact person "we're trying to avoid."

