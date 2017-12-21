Clearwater Sheriff looks for 2 wanted for possession of drugs

CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Wednesday, Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence in New Hope Subdivision on Hillside Drive in Clearwater County.

Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were located and seized from the residence.

The occupants, 43-year-old Jason Gallagher and 42-year-old Carrie Gallagher were not at home at the time of the search and are being sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.