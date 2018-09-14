CLEARED: Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: According to Washington State Patrol, this crash has been cleared.
Original Story:
According to the Dept. of Transportation, eastbound I-90 is down to one lane at milepost 280, that's near the Maple St exit.
It appears part of a trailer truck has rolled over, blocking several lanes. The crash happened around 8:43 a.m. WSDOT says the road will be blocked until further notice.
The Maple St. exit is also blocked for a separate collision that happened near Maple & 5th. Read more about that situation here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Chickenpox cluster in Grant County schools
- It will feel like early fall this weekend in Spokane
- Man tries to lure girl into car near Sunset Elementary in Airway Heights
- Man leads trooper on 115 mph chase, crashes near Maple & 5th
- CLEARED: Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
- Kidnap survivor's father evicted from house bought for her