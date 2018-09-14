News

CLEARED: Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 09:04 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 10:27 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: According to Washington State Patrol, this crash has been cleared. 

Original Story: 

According to the Dept. of Transportation, eastbound I-90 is down to one lane at milepost 280, that's near the Maple St exit. 

It appears part of a trailer truck has rolled over, blocking several lanes. The crash happened around 8:43 a.m. WSDOT says the road will be blocked until further notice. 

The Maple St. exit is also blocked for a separate collision that happened near Maple & 5th. Read more about that situation here. 

